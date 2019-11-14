Fasting only sure fire treatment for diabetes

By Ifham Nizam

The Primary Care Diabetes Group -Sri Lanka will conduct series of awareness programmes to mark the World Diabetes Day which falls today.

Groups spokesman Dr. A.l.P. Seneviratne said that in keeping with the current theme of the world diabetes day the PCDG planned to help the diabetic patients and their families who attended the PCDG health camps to help IDENTIFY those diabetics who remain unidentified and also to help families of those who were discovered to be at high risk of developing diabetes like pre-diabetes and diabetes of pregnancy to remain free of diabetes for the rest of their lives.

"In fact the resources we have developed in the course of last year will help us to achieve the target with convenience as we have the contact details of all diabetic patients whom we have examined and provided the services in the course of last year. On the other hand we have also collected detailed family history of many diabetes related disorders in the family and the first degree biological relatives too. Therefore PCDG is in a very important position to achieve the objectives of this year’s world diabetes day objectives. "

He said that globally 1 in 2 persons with diabetes was undiagnosed. As diabetes was a leading cause of heart disease, stroke, blindness, kidney failure and leg amputations the impact of not diagnosing diabetes could be very severe. It became all the more deplorable as almost all those complications were avoidable. On the other hand diabetes was a complex disease with deep rooted detrimental lifestyles embedded in the culture of the family. For instance common meals taken, timing of meals, skipping of meals, fast foods, having meals outside, exercise patterns, role modeling in the family circle, food fads, parties and get-togethers, etc were components of Lankan family culture.

According to Dr Seneviratne on the other hand diabetes had a genetic basis which developed and grew in the family environment of detrimental meal patterns and pathological lifestyles. As of now it was proven beyond doubt in many cases diabetes could be prevented in developing into a devastating disease state by dieting alone it was obvious the role the family had to play on the prevention of diabetes. The fasting diet was also now considered to be the ONLY treatment which spans the entire spectrum of diabetes disease from origin to the end with death. Thus in the management quite apart from the prevention during the active treatment as meals play a critical role the role of the family in the treatment of diabetes too was obvious. One could never think of a diabetes management program which did not include the services of the family in many areas.

"Also of late there is also the idea that family should collaborate with the diabetic person in helping her or him meet the treatment targets. The reason for this is obvious. With average 4 consultations per year with average length of 15 min per consultation you have 1 hr of contact with a diabetic specialist or a your usual diabetes care provider. Yet your total number of living hours per year is 8760. Thus what can 1 hr out of 8760 achieve? Almost nothing or very minimal. Now this is where the family and other caregivers assume responsibility. The family and the caregiver should become a surrogate - a surrogate physician", he said.